Judy Diane Nunnery

Services for Judy Diane Nunnery, 69, will be held Saturday, June 12, 2021 at 2:00 pm at Reverend Garrett Burns officiating. Interment will follow at Mt. Olivet Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Friday, June 11, 2021 from 5:00 pm until 8:00 pm and Saturday, June 12, 2021 from 11:00 am until service time. Ms. Nunnery, a former seamstress at Gaines Manufacturing Company and New Generations and was a cook at Bethel University’s “The Grind”, died Thursday, June 10, 2021 at her residence. She was born on September 10, 1951 in New Albany, Mississippi to Eddie Johnson and Syble Miller Tackett. Her parents moved to McKenzie when Gaines Furniture Manufacturing Company was first organized. She was preceded in death by her father, a son Mike Trull, a sister Gail Caldwell, and a brother Dean Tackett.

Survivors include two sons Stacy (Jodi) Nunnery and Danny (Cindy) Nunnery all of McKenzie, her mother Syble Tackett of New Albany, MS, three sisters Cheryl Kredo of New Albany, MS, Vickie (Bo) Caldwell of Helton, KY, Amanda (Ed) Anderson of New Albany, MS, a brother Randy (Laura) Tackett of Ridgeland, MS, three grandchildren Christian Nunnery, Nathan Nunnery, and Marisa Nunnery.

Pallbearers who will be serving are Danny Nunnery, Dalton Mann, Christian Nunnery, Mark Howell, Andy Tackett, and Nathan Nunnery

Brummitt-McKenzie Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. For more information please call (731) 352-4848 or visit www.brummittmckenziefuneralhom e.com.