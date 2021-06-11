Lingering Showers Saturday, Heat is Coming, Sunshine around the Corner

Friday Evening Forecast Update

Friday Evening Forecast for June 11th:

Temperatures are in the upper 80s and the heat index is in the upper 90s this evening across West Tennessee. We will see some showers trying to move back in late this evening but we shouldn’t see much until the sun goes down. Some lingering shower activity remains in the forecast on Saturday, but so does the heat. Drier, sunnier and less humid weather will be moving in on Sunday and sticking around for most of next week. Catch the latest details and your full weather forecast coming up right here.

TONIGHT:

Mostly cloudy skies will remain tonight in West Tennessee and some rain showers and a few weak storms will move tonight. Winds will be calm most of the night but could pick up some with any of the weak storms that develop. Lows tonight will drop down to around 70°. Chances for rain is around 30%, but the severe weather threat in general is very low.

SATURDAY:

Another cold front could move through West Tennessee early in the weekend but the timing and overall concern for rain and storms is increasing as the week goes on. Saturday is also expected to be warm and humid with highs reaching the low 90s with a heat index into the mid 90s. Winds will come out of the northwest after the weak boundary moves though. Chances for rain sit at around 30%.

SUNDAY:

The start to a long dry and warm dry spell could be heading our way starting on Sunday. Highs will make it back to the upper 80s to near 90° with mostly sunny skies and drier weather is expected. Winds will be light and come out of the north on Sunday, but it shouldn’t drop our temperatures much due to all the sunshine we are expecting to show up.

NEXT WEEK:

A long warm and dry spell could finally be showing up for the week leading up to Father’s Day Weekend. Highs look to be in the upper 80s with mostly sunny skies. Let’s hope the long term forecast models are right and some nicer weather will finally be moving on in for our last official week of spring.

FINAL THOUGHT:

We are still in the middle of our severe weather season. So you need to stay weather aware to changing weather patterns and monitor the forecasts closely. We got you covered in the WBBJ 7 Storm Team Weather Center as always.

For tips on preparing for the storms, click here. To download the WBBJ 7 Weather app, click here.

Storm Team Chief Meteorologist

Joel Barnes

