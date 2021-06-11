Miss Tennessee Volunteer returns to Jackson next week

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Miss Tennessee Volunteer Scholarship Pageant will be returning to Jackson next week.

The pageant will be held at the Carl Perkins Civic Center in downtown Jackson.

The first night of preliminaries starts Wednesday, with a new Miss Tennessee Volunteer to be crowned on Saturday, June 19.

Allison Demarcus, co-executive director for the pageant, says tickets are now on sale.

“And our ticket office is open during the day, or you can email us at tickets misstennesseevolunteer@gmail.com,” Demarcus said.

For more information about the pageant, or if you would like to purchase tickets, you may call (731) 487-6129.