Mugshots : Madison County : 06/10/21 – 06/11/21 June 11, 2021 WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News Staff

Jessica Rayner: Violation of probation

Brandon Pittman: Schedule I drug violations, unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon, violation of community corrections

Dylan McCawley: Violation of probation

Ershel Williams: Violation of probation

Judah Polk: Unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon, contributing to delinquency of a child

Leon Bobbitt: Simple domestic assault

Lisa Williams: Failure to appear

Melissa Evans: Possession of methamphetamine, schedule IV drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia

Milton Licona: Driving under the influence

Wesley Haskins: Violation of probation

The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 06/10/21 and 7 a.m. on 06/11/21. Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.