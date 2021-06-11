New program to help juveniles with mental health

JACKSON, Tenn. — A new project is aiming to shine a spotlight on mental health.

Friday, Judge Christy Little announced a new project called the Jim Henry Center for Children and Families.

Through a partnership with Pathways and West Tennessee Healthcare, the center will specialize in mental health services for children in the juvenile court system.

Officials say if they can intervene with mental health needs at a young age, it can prevent children from becoming violent offenders later in life.

“Mental health is at the forefront of everything we’re dealing with now, from violent crimes to thefts to property crimes,” said Amy Jones, Director of Juvenile Court Services for Madison County.

Jones also says Jim Henry dedicated his life to helping children, and it’s a great honor to name the facility after him.