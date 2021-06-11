Tennessee Music Pathways marker unveiled in McNairy County

MCNAIRY COUNTY, Tenn. — McNairy County’s musical heritage has been honored by the state of Tennessee with an unveiling of a Tennessee Music Pathways marker.

The marker will commemorate the county’s musical and cultural heritage, as well as its impact on rockabilly music.

The event included live music, and the project has been in the works for years.

Director of Outreach and Engagement for the Tennessee Department of Tourism Development, Zach Ledbetter says they hope to get a marker in all 95 counties.

“There are markers all across the state. The plan is to have them in each of the 95 counties. Regardless of where you’re going, north-south, east or west, community to community, you can find those musical history stories and follow that Pathway in that manner,” Ledbetter said.

