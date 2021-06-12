Carroll County welcomes new businesses

CARROLL CO.,Tenn. — One West TN county is welcoming new businesses to the area.

The Carroll County Chamber of Commerce hosted ribbon cuttings for two new businesses on Thursday, June 10.

The Alpha & Omega Counseling Center will offer individual, child, couple, family, and also group counseling services to the area.

The Carroll Co. Chamber also welcomed Cachengo with a Heart, which will provide a variety of mental health services to those who need a caring heart to support and uplift them.

The Carroll County Chamber of Commerce says they welcome these businesses to Carroll County and wishes them both the best.