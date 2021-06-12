Helen Thompson

1934 – 2021

Helen Louise Miles Thompson, age 86, resident of Somerville, Tennessee and wife of the late Andy Troy Thompson, departed this life Friday morning, June 11, 2021 at her home.

Helen was born June 25, 1934 in Shelby County, Tennessee, the daughter of the late Claude Miles and Vera Lois Huddleston Miles. She received her education in the Fayette County School System and was married March 28, 1953 to Andy Troy Thompson. She was of the Baptist faith and was a homemaker throughout her life. Helen loved her family and enjoyed many special times with them, cooking and watching game shows.

Mrs. Thompson is survived by four daughters, Bonnie Wills, Wilma Duncan, Kimberly Pittman (Wayne) and Amanda Stout (David); four sons, Redford Thompson (Sue Carol), Kenneth Thompson, Ronnie Thompson and Andy Wayne Thompson; her brother, Jimmy Miles; her grandchildren, Abigail McClain, Paige Thompson, Parker Stout, Addy Pittman, James Pittman, William Thompson, John Thompson, Nichole Thompson, Michael Thompson, Denise Morris, William Earl Duncan, Jr., James Henry Duncan, Bobby Wills, Renee Wills, Brad Thompson, Melanie Huggins, Jamie Garrison and Leanne Garrison; numerous great-grandchildren and her two dogs, LouLou and Lucy.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Andy Troy Thompson who died August 12, 1998; her parents, Claude and Lois Miles; her daughter, Elizabeth Kaye Thompson Butler; two brothers, Bobby Miles and Charles Miles; and three sisters, Betty Hardin, Zetta Mae Proctor and Ruby Lee Thompson; and two sons-in-law, Robert Wills and Earl Duncan.

Funeral Services for Mrs. Thompson will be held at 3 P.M. Sunday, June 13, 2021 at the Peebles West Funeral Chapel at Oakland with Bro. Carl Doyle officiating. Interment will follow in the Hood Cemetery in the Warren Community. A visitation for Mrs. Thompson will be from 1 to 3 P.M. Sunday, June 13, 2021 at the Peebles West Funeral Chapel at Oakland.

Those honored to serve as pallbearers will be Brad Thompson, William Thompson, John Thompson, Michael Thompson, William Duncan, Jr. and James Henry Duncan. Honorary pallbearers will be Scott Thompson, Jamie Garrison, Bradley Loudermilk, Bobby Wills, Kedarrius Rayner and Chris Loerch.

The family requests that memorials be directed to the Shelby County Chapter of the American Cancer Society, 5101 Wheelis Center Drive, Suite 100, Memphis, TN 38117.

Condolences may be left on our online guestbook at www.PeeblesFuneralHome.com.