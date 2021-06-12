Hot And Steamy Today!

Weather Update: Saturday, June 12 —

We have a rather warm and very humid start to the morning. The dew points in place are expected more in mid to late July into August. The humidity will, much like yesterday, be the main story today. Fog will take some time to lift and burn off through late morning. I expect mainly sunny skies for this afternoon. Temps will climb through the 80s to around 89°. However, factoring in the humidity. It will feel more like we are somewhere between 97° and 100°. You’ll need to be on the cautious side if you plan to spend extended amount of time outdoors. We recommend light color clothing, plenty of breaks, along with plenty of water. ! By late afternoon, there could be a few spotty to isolated storms that pop as the atmosphere starts to cool. They should be short lived with the lack of deep shear. Should you end up under one expect very heavy rain and thunder and lightning.



Storm Team Meteorologist

Moe Shamell

