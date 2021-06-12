Name: John Porter Chilcutt of Paris, TN

Age: 87

Place of Death: His residence

Date of Death: Friday, June 11, 2021

Funeral Time/Day: Sunday, June 13, 2021

Place of Funeral: McEvoy Funeral Home

Minister/Celebrant: Elder Ray Churchwell of Pleasant Grove Primitive Baptist Church, Elder Ed Long of Union Primitive Baptist Church

Place of Burial: Hillcrest Memorial Park

Visitation: After 12:00 PM Sunday prior to the service.

Date/Place of Birth: March 4, 1934 in Henry County, Tennessee

Pallbearers: Donnie Oliver, Kevin Hamlin, Ronnie Peacher, Ben Hassell,

Luke Cuthbertson and Billy Williamson.

Both Parents Names: include mother’s maiden

(surviving or preceded)

Andrew Jobe Chilcutt and Ruth Lee Rowlett Chilcutt, both preceded

Spouse: Date of Marriage

(surviving or preceded)

Dorris Hamlin Chilcutt of Paris, TN; Married: May 29, 1955

Sons: City/State

Steve Chilcutt of Paris, TN

Stan Chilcutt (Kesha Murphy) of Paris, TN

Grandchildren:

Kristien (Luke) Cuthbertson of Paris, TN

Kaylie (Billy) Williamson of Florence, AL

Great Grandchildren:

Sophie Cuthbertson (plus John Adam Cuthbertson due July 26, 2021)

Sisters: City/State Mildred Martin, preceded

Personal Information: Owner/operator of Gilbert’s Slaughter House, member of Pleasant Grove Primitive Baptist Church.

Work was his life. Loved spending time outdoors with his horses and with his family.

Memorials may be made to: Pleasant grove Primitive Baptist Church, 2851 TN 423, McKenzie, TN 38201