John Porter Chilcutt
Name: John Porter Chilcutt of Paris, TN
Age: 87
Place of Death: His residence
Date of Death: Friday, June 11, 2021
Funeral Time/Day: Sunday, June 13, 2021
Place of Funeral: McEvoy Funeral Home
Minister/Celebrant: Elder Ray Churchwell of Pleasant Grove Primitive Baptist Church, Elder Ed Long of Union Primitive Baptist Church
Place of Burial: Hillcrest Memorial Park
Visitation: After 12:00 PM Sunday prior to the service.
Date/Place of Birth: March 4, 1934 in Henry County, Tennessee
Pallbearers: Donnie Oliver, Kevin Hamlin, Ronnie Peacher, Ben Hassell,
Luke Cuthbertson and Billy Williamson.
Both Parents Names: include mother’s maiden
(surviving or preceded)
Andrew Jobe Chilcutt and Ruth Lee Rowlett Chilcutt, both preceded
Spouse: Date of Marriage
(surviving or preceded)
Dorris Hamlin Chilcutt of Paris, TN; Married: May 29, 1955
Sons: City/State
Steve Chilcutt of Paris, TN
Stan Chilcutt (Kesha Murphy) of Paris, TN
Grandchildren:
Kristien (Luke) Cuthbertson of Paris, TN
Kaylie (Billy) Williamson of Florence, AL
Great Grandchildren:
Sophie Cuthbertson (plus John Adam Cuthbertson due July 26, 2021)
Sisters: City/State Mildred Martin, preceded
Personal Information: Owner/operator of Gilbert’s Slaughter House, member of Pleasant Grove Primitive Baptist Church.
Work was his life. Loved spending time outdoors with his horses and with his family.
Memorials may be made to: Pleasant grove Primitive Baptist Church, 2851 TN 423, McKenzie, TN 38201