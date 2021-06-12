McNairy Co. car show helps children in need

SELMER, Tenn. — Car lovers rolled into McNairy County to attend the 13th Annual Rockabilly Car Show.

The show was hosted by the McNairy County Carl Perkins Center for the Prevention of Child Abuse.

1/2

2/2



The event was apart of the Rockabilly Festival sponsored by several organizations in McNairy County.

Over 150 cars registered for the event, and McNairy County Carl Perkins Center Board President, Nicholas Inman, says every dollar goes to helping children in need.

“Our center is run solely on donations. So everything that we raise today goes right here to the McNairy County Carl Perkins Center to help all the kids in McNairy County and the families that we service,” Inman said.

The county will be hosting another Rockabilly Festival in 2022 on June 11.