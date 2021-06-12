Pop Up Thunderstorms Possible Tonight But Clearing Out For A Dry Week Ahead

Weather Update – 5:30 PM – Saturday, June 12

TONIGHT:

We’ve seen a mainly dry day here in West Tennessee. A hot one as well – heat index temperatures surpassing the hundreds this afternoon. We reached into the lower 90s for a high this afternoon. Over the course of the evening, we could see a few pop up thunderstorms appear. The main concerns are damaging winds, heavy rainfall, and the small possibility for some hail. These systems shouldn’t last long but could appear well into tomorrow afternoon. We should hit a lot in the lower 70s tonight but it could still remain very muggy outdoors.

TOMORROW:

Similar to this evening, a few pop up thunderstorms could appear as a front passes. Should see some mostly sunny conditions before the storms roll in. Sunshine and northwest flow will help us reach into the mid 90’s for highs. Heat index values should each into the the hundreds once again. In order to keep yourself safe while outdoors, be aware of any symptoms of heat illness. These storms could appear in the morning, but most will towards the evening. Again, they should remain fairly fast paced and move on quickly. Gusty winds, heavy rainfall, and the small possibility for some hail could be possible. They should follow the front, clearing out as it passes after sunset. A low in the lower 70’s can be expected tomorrow evening.

NEXT WEEK:

Monday should remain mostly sunny with a few higher passing clouds. After the front, wind flow should be shifted to the northeast, cooling us off sightly. We should still reach into the lower to upper 90’s for a high. Tuesday will remain slightly cooler in the upper 80’s and mostly sunny skies. Wednesday sunshine persists as we reach into the mid to upper 80’s for a high.Thursday should remain sunny but clouds could occasionally move in over the course of the day. Friday, clouds move in with a chance of showers overnight into Saturday thanks to a passing cold front. Showers should clear by Saturday afternoon but clouds could remain with highs in the lower 80’s.

