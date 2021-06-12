Ribbon cuttings held celebrating local West TN businesses

CARROLL CO.,Tenn. — One local county held ribbon cuttings celebrating two businesses in the area.

On Friday, June 11, the Carroll County Chamber hosted ribbon cuttings for Haven Steel Products Inc. and Urban Hair Salon.

Haven Steel Products has recently bought the former company, Cutting Specialist Inc, in McKenzie, TN. The Chamber hosted the ribbon cutting to welcome this new company to the area.

Urban Hair Salon ribbon cutting celebrated their one year anniversary of being in business.

The Carroll County Chamber of Commerce welcomes these businesses to Carroll County and wishes them the best.