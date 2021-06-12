Tennessee father indicted in death of 2-year-old son

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) – Prosecutors say a Tennessee man is charged with first-degree murder for the beating death of his 2-year-old son.

Shelby County District Attorney Amy Weirich announced the grand jury indictment Friday against 36-year-old Antonio First from Memphis.

Weirich’s office says in June 2020, First called 911 saying the boy wasn’t breathing.

Prosecutors say the boy, Brayton Brooks, died at the hospital from skull fractures, neck binding marks, body-wide bruising and blood filling his stomach.

Weirich’s office says the boy previously was hospitalized in April 2019 in critical condition with a bruised forehead suffered in First’s care, but First was not charged and the court barred custody.

It was not immediately clear if First has an attorney.