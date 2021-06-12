Tennessee man found guilty in missing son’s death

CHARLOTTE, Tenn. (AP) — A jury has convicted a Tennessee man of first-degree murder in the perpetration of a felony in the death of his 5-year-old son, whose body remains missing years later.

Joe Clyde Daniels was reported missing April 4, 2018. His father, Joseph Daniels, was charged in the case.

On Saturday, a jury brought in from Chattanooga convicted Joseph Daniels in Dickson County of first-degree murder in the perpetration of a felony, second degree murder, aggravated child abuse, initiating a false report and tampering with evidence.

He was found not guilty of a separate first-degree murder charge.

Investigators say Daniels admitted to fatally beating the autistic, nonverbal child for urinating on the floor, but Daniels later retracted his confession.