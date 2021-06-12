U.S. Veterans honored with Field of Flags

JACKSON, Tenn. — A local organization honored U.S. Veterans in a ceremony Saturday.

A Field of Flags was dedicated to American Revolutionary War Veterans.

And the Jackson-Madison Daughters of the Revolutionary War held a ceremony to honor the men and women that served in the U.S. Military.

1/2

2/2



The Jackson-Madison Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution held the 15th Annual Field of Flags.

The field is located in downtown Jackson and dedicated to people that served in the Revolutionary War.

The event included a dedication speech by City of Jackson Mayor Scott Conger and Madison County Mayor Jimmy Harris.

The DAR members also read the names of each veteran with a flag in the field.

Field of Flags Chairman, Gwen McCaffrey-McReynolds, says the organization is hoping to bring both patriotism and history to the community.

“It’s patriotism because we are flying our flag in honor of Flag Day all the way through the Fourth of July. We are also attempting to educate the public on the service of the veterans,” McCaffrey-McReynolds said.

There are 174 flags flying in the field. Each dedicated to a person that served in the military.

McCaffrey-McReynolds says that flags are dedicated to veterans that had a connection to Madison County.

“The first two rows contain 17 men who either lived here, went through, owned property, or died in Madison County. They served in various different places,” McCaffrey-McReynolds said.

She says after missing last year, it is great to be back to honor those who fought for our freedom.

“It’s just a day of celebration after a year of not being able to have this, we are glad to be back in the center of Jackson,” McCaffrey-McReynolds said.

For more information about the DAR organization, visit our website under the ‘Seen of 7’ section.