A milestone to celebrate of 101 years

JACKSON, Tenn. — One local family is celebrating 101 years of a loved one.

Today Mrs. Helen Robinson turned 101-years old.

Her relatives hosted a big celebration for her with lots of friends and family.

“I don’t feel any different,” Robinson said.

Those who attended say they had a great time celebrating this milestone with Mrs. Robinson.

