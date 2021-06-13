Car & Truck show raises money for kids

JACKSON, Tenn. — Parkway Christian Auto Club of Jackson presents Blue Suede Shoes and Red Hot Rides Car and Truck show.

Proceeds from the show benefits the Carl Perkins Center for the Prevention of Child Abuse.

At the show, there were door prizes, the Tennessee Blue Brothers, goody bags, and concessions available.

The show had 17 classes in competition with First, Second, and Third place trophies, plus a Mayor’s Choice, Carl Perkins Center’s Choice, and Grand Champion trophies.

Anyone was able to go to the show free of charge.