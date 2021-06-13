Emerging insect can cause car damage

JACKSON, Tenn.– Every year we hear about cicadas literally and figuratively, but how much damage can these insects cause?

Brood X Cicadas are emerging in parts of the U.S. and this large swarm of cicadas will coat everything.

Cicadas are highly acidic and will leave a type of residue on your vehicle causing areas of your car paint to come off.

Ian Vernier is the auto physical damage total loss and salvage manager at State Farm Insurance, and he says there is a few ways to keep cicadas from damaging your car.

“Always keep your car waxed and that’s actually the best protection when your vehicle is not moving. Obviously if you’re driving, we don’t want you distracted by anything other than the road,” Vernier says.

When your car is moving these insects can splatter on your window or get stuck in your car grill. The best way to fix this is to always keep your vehicle clean and consider purchasing a grill protector.