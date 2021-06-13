Family and friends gather for a Sunday Funday

JACKSON, Tenn.– Cookies for Cancer held a Sunday Funday at Gene Record Park.

The event was created to bring family and friends together to enjoy the weather and each other.

Cookies For Cancer was created in 2018 when founder, Elizabeth Everett lost her father to cancer.

Her reasoning for hosting the Sunday Funday is to bring families and friends together after a year of being a part.

“Last year kept families a part, friends a part, all of it so I had decided everyone get their vaccinations, and lets all try to bring friends and family back together on Sundays.” Everett says.

Although attendance was low, Everett hopes the next two events will bring a larger turnout.

The next event is July 11th and another is on August 8th.