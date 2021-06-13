Hub City welcomes Miss Tennessee Volunteer Scholarship Pageant contestants

JACKSON, Tenn. — The 2nd Annual Miss Tennessee Volunteer Scholarship Pageant kicked off their first day of the event.

Thirty-six contestants arrived in Jackson Sunday to compete in the Miss Tennessee Volunteer Scholarship Pageant.

The contestants participated in a meet and greet at Old Hickory Mall in Jackson.

Each contestant’s name and title was called out, and people had a chance to meet every woman participating.

The pageant is a week-long event, with one contestant crowned the new Miss Tennessee Volunteer on Saturday.

Co-Executive Director for Miss Tennessee Volunteer, Allison Demarcus, says after missing last year, it makes this year even sweeter.

“These girls have worked really, really hard and waited a really long time to get here. They are very excited. The girls are always excited to be here for this kickoff event but it’s especially sweet this year,” Demarcus said.

Without a pageant last year, the Miss Tennessee Volunteer 2019 held the title for two years.

2019 Miss Tennessee Volunteer, Kerri Arnold, says that she wouldn’t have it any other way.

“Having this title for two years has been more than I could ever have dreamed. Being the governor’s spokesperson for character education was such an honor and to have been able to travel up until the pandemic in March was such an honor,” Arnold said.

And now in less than a week, a different person will hold that title.

Miss Tennessee Teen Volunteer, Genevieve Geno, says that while she may be passing on her crown.

She is ready for someone else to enjoy this special experience.

“I am so thrilled to see all of the contestants compete and I wish them all good luck. I think it is going to be a great year and I am just so excited to see everyone compete,” Geno said.

The contestants will continue festivities tomorrow with a luncheon.