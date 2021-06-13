Kids enjoy fishing at Muse Park

JACKSON, Tenn. — It was a great day of fishing fun at Muse Park.

Jackson Recreation and Parks Department and Madison County Parks and Recreation hosted the 2021 Youth Fishing Rodeo.

Kids were split into four different age divisions and fished from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.

After the fishing rodeo, trophies and great prizes were given in each age division.

Prizes also including four new bikes.

Those who attended say it was a great day for fun and fishing, and were happy to be back outdoors together.

The event is sponsored by Camping World of Jackson.

