Marksmanship class teaches gun safety and offers history lesson

JACKSON, Tenn. — West Tennessee sharpshooters broke out their rifles for a marksmanship clinic.

Project Appleseed, a part of the Revolutionary War Veterans Association, hosted a two-day clinic at the Tennessee Sports Foundation in Jackson.

The clinic had 15 shooters enroll, and held demonstration classes to teach shooters about proper gun safety and techniques.

Attendees were then able to try their hand in hitting targets at the range.

Project Appleseed Shoot Boss and Instructor, Gregory Seneff Sr., says what makes the event unique is the history they include in the program.

“The most important thing we do over our whole weekend is teach history, primarily about April 19, 1775. That is the date that Paul Revere went on his famous ride,” Seneff Sr. said.

To find out more information on future Project Appleseed events, or if you would like to join the organizations, visit our website under our ‘Seen on 7’ section.