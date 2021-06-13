Shooting at Milan Walmart under investigation

MILAN, Tenn. — We begin tonight with suspects in custody after a shooting on Saturday in Milan.

Milan Police Department says Damarius Bates, Kylin Finch, and Dallas Ingram are currently in custody after a shooting at the Milan Walmart.

Milan Police Department says 19-year-old Camryn Jones was shot in the neck.

Police say he was taken by medical helicopter to Regional One in Memphis where he is currently in critical condition.

Police say the shooting started after an argument between two groups of people.

Milan Police Chief Bobby Sellers says three individuals involved in this incident have been charged and are in custody.

And three juveniles are being formally charged this week.

He also says they have a warrant and are searching for Enrico Pugh.

The investigation remains ongoing.

If you have any information regarding the shooting contact the Milan Police Department at (731) 686-3309.

