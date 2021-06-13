Sunshine Around the Corner Along with Typical Summer Conditions

Weather Update – 4:30 PM – Sunday, June 13

TONIGHT:

Another hot day took place in West Tennessee this afternoon. We reached into the lower to mid 90’s once again for high temperatures. Heat index values were up into the one hundreds once again. Sunshine persisted throughout the region – except for those who saw a few pop-up thunderstorms. These warming temperatures are going to bring more energy for these thunderstorms over the afternoon and evening as well. These storms should taper of as the stationary front passes us tonight. We should drop into the lower 70’s for a low and clouds should soon clear afterwards.

TOMORROW:

We should see a slightly less humid start to the work week as winds shift towards the north east over the course of the day Monday. It’ll still be warm with temperatures in the lower to mid 90’s. Mostly sunny skies should take place with a few clouds gradually moving in over the course of the day. A cold front should pass after sunset, dropping us into the mid 60’s for a low. This will also help our humid conditions throughout the week as well.

THIS WEEK:

Tuesday will remain slightly cooler after the cold front. High temperatures in the upper 80’s and mostly sunny skies. Wednesday sunshine persists as a high pressure system moved over West Tennessee.We should reach into the mid to upper 80’s for a high and drop into the lower 60’s. Thursday should remain sunny but clouds could occasionally move in over the course of the day. Friday, highs in the lower 90’s return with sunny skies and humid conditions.

THIS WEEKEND:

On Saturday, highs in the upper 80’s with overcast skies are expected. Clouds gradually move in with a chance of showers overnight into Sunday morning. Showers should clear by Sunday afternoon but clouds could remain with highs in the mid 80’s. The possibility for some tropical activity remains this week. If it persists as models show, we could see more showers into next week.

Shaley Dawson

Storm Team 7 Meteorologist

