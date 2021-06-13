Teen who recorded Floyd’s arrest, death wins Pulitzer nod

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The teenager who pulled out her cellphone and recorded the police restraint and death of George Floyd has been awarded a special citation by the Pulitzer Prizes.

The Pulitzer Prizes said Friday that Darnella Frazier courageously recorded the video, which spurred protests against police brutality around the world.

They say it highlights the crucial role of citizens in journalists’ quest for truth and justice.

Frazier’s publicist has not responded to an Associated Press message seeking comment.

Frazier was 17 when she recorded the arrest of Floyd on May 25, 2020 and posted it on Facebook.