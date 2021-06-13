Truck and Tractor Pull In The Hub City

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Mid-South Lucas Oil Tractor Pro Pulling Competition has made its way to the Hub City.

The event was held at the fairgrounds Friday and Saturday, bringing out hundreds for the event.

There were many classes like Limited Pro Stock, Super Farm and Open 4-wheel Drive.

Drivers hook up their vehicles to a weighted sled in an attempt to pull them the furthest.

This is the first time the Lucas Oil Mid-South Pullers Truck and Tractor Pull has been held in Jackson and fans are excited to see the vehicles in action.

For more information on the Mid-South Pullers Association visit the website at www.midsouthpullersassociation.com or for a list of events find the schedule here.