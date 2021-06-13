UPDATE: Suspect now in custody

CHESTER COUNTY, Tenn. — The search for a missing suspect has come to an end.

According to information from the Chester County Sheriff’s Department, Terrance Terrill Anderson, 38, who is wanted on multiple felony charges involving drugs and firearms has been taken into custody.

Original Story:

CHESTER COUNTY, Tenn. — The Chester County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a man wanted on several charges.

Investigators say Terrance Terrill Anderson, 38, is wanted on multiple felony charges involving drugs and firearms, according to the sheriff’s office.

Investigators attempted to serve a warrant for Anderson’s arrest on Thursday, when he ran from deputies.

Anderson is about 5-feet, 9-inches tall and weighs about 165 pounds.

Anyone with information on Anderson’s location is asked to call the Chester County Sheriff’s Office at (731) 989-2787, the Henderson Police Department at (731) 989-2201, or local law enforcement.