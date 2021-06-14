Airport Authority looks to future as new flights continue

MADISON COUNTY, Tenn. — Members of the Jackson-Madison County Airport Authority held their board meeting early Monday evening.

1/3

2/3

3/3





They discussed financials, and it showed the airport is in good shape.

They also discussed new projects like the Apron Lighting Project and having runway reconstruction next year.

Officials also gave an update on the reviews for the new airline, Boutique.

“Boutique Airlines started the first of June, and the numbers are very, very good. We’re flying two flights a day to Atlanta. The early 6:00 flight now goes to Atlanta instead of St. Louis, and it’s well received and our numbers are way up from the previous carriers,” said Steve Smith, Executive Director of the Jackson-Madison County Airport Authority.

Smith also says they could add another route in the future.