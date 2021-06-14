City prepares for year long Bicentennial Celebration

JACKSON, Tenn. — A lot can happen in 200 years. That’s why Jackson is preparing to kick off its Bicentennial Celebration.

“We’re really excited. This is a special year for Jackson-Madison County. In August, we will kick off a full year celebration, celebrating 200 years of living and progress in Jackson-Madison County,” said Elaine Christian, Chairman of the Jackson Bicentennial Commission.

They will celebrate a different theme each month.

Next summer there will even be an unveiling of a time capsule from the 150th celebration in 1972, and the planting of a new time capsule.

“This is once every 200 years, so I won’t be around for the next one, but maybe some of the other people will be around when it turns 50,” Christian said.

Before they can put the final touches on the Bicentennial project, the members of the Bicentennial Committee are asking for your help.

Tuesday, they are hosting their first community input session, and would like to hear your inputs about the celebration.

“We are hoping to have an event at City Hall, and it’s really important with us in our committee and planning, and we really want to hear from the people of Jackson-Madison County,” Christian said.

They will be in the lobby of Jackson City Hall from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., ready to hear your comments.

There will also be other community input session as the beginning of the celebration grows closer.

For more information about upcoming events, click here.