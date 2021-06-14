Dyersburg police investigating June 4 shooting at car wash

DYERSBURG, Tenn. — The Dyersburg Police Department is seeking the public’s help in the investigation of a June 4 shooting.

The department says their officers responded to a shooting at a car wash on Forrest Street around 5:15 p.m. on June 4.

Police say a 28-year-old man was shot at the car wash, and was taken to West Tennessee Healthcare by a private vehicle.

Security footage showed the victim being shot and helped by another person at the parking lot, according to police.

Police say the video also showed another person, Rontavious Soloman Ferguson, 27, of Dyersburg, allegedly run towards Forrest Street and return gunfire.

Police say Ferguson has been charged with felony reckless endangerment.

The Dyersburg Police Department is asking anyone with information to call (731) 285-1212 or 311.