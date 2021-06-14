Dyersburg State hosting IV Therapy Certification course

DYERSBURG, Tenn. — Dyersburg State Community College is offering an IV Therapy Certification course next month for current Licensed Practical Nurses.

The in-person course will meet on Tuesdays and Thursdays from July 6 through July 22, from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. in the Security Bank Community Learning Center at the Dyersburg campus, according to a news release.

Each class is mandatory.

The IV Therapy Certification Course is $400 per person, and students are required to upload a copy of their LPN license and proof of six months’ experience in the medical field, the release says.

Students must register by July 2 at 7 p.m.

For more information, contact Kacie Haeberle at (731) 286-3267 or by email at haeberle@dscc.edu.

To register, click here.