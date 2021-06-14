Flag Day ceremony held at Jackson park

JACKSON, Tenn. — The City of Jackson held a celebration in Liberty Park.

1/3

2/3

3/3





The city hosted a Flag Day ceremony to recognize the stars and stripes of the American flag.

On June 9, the city placed flags all across the park to honor veterans.

“It’s a commemoration of the flag of the United States of America. It’s something we do every year, which Liberty Park is where we wanted to recognize that this year. You can go around the park, we have many flags dedicated to a lot of our city employees and veterans here in Madison County who have served our country,” said Jackson Mayor Scott Conger.

Many veterans spoke at the ceremony, including one from World War II and one from the Korean War.

The flags will continue to fly until this Saturday in remembrance of those who have fallen and those who continue to serve this country.