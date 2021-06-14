Foundation awards $50,000 in grants to local nonprofits

JACKSON, Tenn. — One foundation is wanting to make a big impact on the community.

The West Tennessee Healthcare Foundation held its annual Community Impact Grants Awards Celebration on Monday.

The Foundation grants money to nonprofits in the community. Monday’s was the most money given, with $50,000 being split between four different nonprofits.

The grants were given to the Boys and Girls Club, Habitat for Humanity, RIFA, and the Mother-Baby Unit at Jackson-Madison County General Hospital.

Leaders with the Foundation say together, they all have a common goal.

“It really helps cultivate relationships with other organizations, and it’s super important to work together because we all have the common goal to make our community a better place,” said Rebecca Creasy, Community Outreach Associate for the West Tennessee Healthcare Foundation.

The celebration was held in the Kirkendoll Student Success Center at Lane College.