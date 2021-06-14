Governor to mark Elder Abuse Awareness Day on Tuesday

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The state of Tennessee is placing a highlight on elder abuse.

According to a news release, Gov. Bill Lee will declare Tuesday as Elder Abuse Awareness Day.

The state says the goal is to protect the older adults, who they say lose $2.9 billion a year due to scams.

“I am proud to join Gov. Lee to highlight the importance of protecting the dignity and financial independence of Tennessee’s elder population on Elder Abuse Awareness Day,” said TDCI Commissioner Carter Lawrence. “Consumers who have questions when it comes to investments or insurance policies should contact our team so that we might provide assistance.”

Leaders encourages people act as “guardians,” and keep an eye out for potential elder abuse from scammers, and even an elder’s guardian.

The North American Securities Administrators Association’s “Guarding the Guardians” says potential abuse by a guardian can include:

Taking money from the elder’s investment portfolio for personal use.

Overcharging for care services, such as billing the estate hourly for wait time to file paperwork in-person when it could have been submitted online.

Not taking the elder to doctor’s appointments or to receive medication.

To learn more about Guarding the Guardians, click here.