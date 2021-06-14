Hub Club summer program provides summer fun, education

JACKSON, Tenn. — A program is combining summer fun and education.

The Hub Club is a community-based program focused on giving kids opportunities to grow, learn strong leadership skills, and more.

Besides the fun, club officials say they didn’t want to forget the educational aspect.

The kids participate in clover, where for one to two hours each day they focus on education. And there is a computer lab!

Plus there are morning talks, where leaders and kids come together to talk about life situations.

Now, the Hub Club is hosting its summer camp, and there are still some open slots.

“Our days of operation are Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., so if you have any kids that want to come — between the ages of six to 16-years-old — you’re welcome to come out and fellowship with us,” said Johnny Dodd, Director of the Hub Club.

Monday, the Hub Club hosted a “Fun Day” at the camp.

The Jackson Police Department came and cooked hot dogs and hamburgers for the kids.

The camp goes through the last week of July.