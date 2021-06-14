JCM cheerleading tryouts scheduled

JACKSON, Tenn. — Jackson Central-Merry High School is hosting cheerleading clinics and tryouts this week at Oman Arena.

Clinics will begin on Wednesday, with tryouts scheduled for Friday morning.

Middle school clinics are from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. on Wednesday, June 16 and Thursday, June 17.

High school clinics are from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Wednesday, June 16 and Thursday, June 17.

Tryouts for middle school are from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. on Friday, June 18.

High school tryouts are from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Friday, June 18.

Clinics and tryouts will be held at Oman Arena.

All cheerleaders must have an updated physical.

For more information, contact Head Coach Jazmine Farmer at (731) 410-7535 or jkevans@jmcss.org.