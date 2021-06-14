Local groups host Miss Tennessee Volunteer contestants for luncheon

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Miss Tennessee Volunteer Scholarship Pageant continued with the contestants meeting local civic groups.

1/3

2/3

3/3





The Jackson Lions Club and Old Hickory Rotary Club hosted contestants for their luncheon at the DoubleTree Hotel.

President of the Old Hickory Rotary Club, Aaron Fitzgerald, says the luncheon was a great way to get to know the contestants. He says having it in-person made it even better.

“It is great to be able to do something in-person, and to be able to have them come through here and see all the great things that are happening in the state of Tennessee,” Fitzgerald said.

Miss Tennessee Volunteer 2019 Kerri Arnold spoke to the group about her experience over the last two years.

Arnold says she wants to pass along any advice to this year’s contestants that might help them in their journey to the Miss Tennessee Volunteer title.

“As Miss Tennessee Volunteer, you have an even bigger role as the governor’s spokesperson, for character education, so I really wanted to touch on that to really let everyone know what these girls have worked so hard for,” Arnold said.

Miss Tennessee Volunteer Co-Executive Directors Jane Alderson and Allison Demarcus say having that advice can show how important this role is in the community.

“Our state title holder being able to share her travels, adventures, and appearances that she has been able to do throughout her year with not only the community, so they realize the impact she is having even when she is not here in front of them,” Alderson said.

If you would like to attend the Miss Tennessee Volunteer Pageant, tickets are on sale at the Carl Perkins Civic Center.

For more information on ticket sales, click here.