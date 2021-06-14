Mugshots : Madison County : 06/11/21 – 06/14/21 June 14, 2021 WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News Staff 1/49Jakob Tweedlie Jakob Tweedlie: Failure to comply Show Caption Hide Caption 2/49Alvie Pride Alvie Pride: Failure to appear, violation of community corrections Show Caption Hide Caption 3/49Andrew Calhoun Andrew Calhoun: Unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon Show Caption Hide Caption 4/49Andrew Taylor Andrew Taylor: Unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon Show Caption Hide Caption 5/49Angel Barnes Angel Barnes: Violation of community corrections Show Caption Hide Caption 6/49Angela Campbell Angela Campbell: Violation of community corrections, contraband in penal institution Show Caption Hide Caption 7/49Antonio Forrest Antonio Forrest: Simple domestic assault, violation of probation, failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 8/49Barbara Eubanks Barbara Eubanks: Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 9/49Barry Williams Barry Williams: Driving under the influence, failure to maintain lane, violation of implied consent law Show Caption Hide Caption 10/49Benjamin Gutowski Benjamin Gutowski: Unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon, driving under the influence, violation of implied consent law Show Caption Hide Caption 11/49Brittanie McClain Brittanie McClain: Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 12/49Camron Cole Camron Cole: Vandalism Show Caption Hide Caption 13/49Christopher Barren Christopher Barren: Criminal trespass Show Caption Hide Caption 14/49Christopher Latham Christopher Latham: Violation of community corrections, failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 15/49Christopher Lipford Christopher Lipford: Simple domestic assault Show Caption Hide Caption 16/49Chronica Greer Chronica Greer: Assault, resisting stop/arrest Show Caption Hide Caption 17/49Clarence Johnson Clarence Johnson: Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 18/49Cordarrius Woods Cordarrius Woods: Violation of community corrections, failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 19/49Cortney Harrington Cortney Harrington: Simple domestic assault Show Caption Hide Caption 20/49Dakota Smith Dakota Smith: Violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption 21/49Denniscoy Willis Denniscoy Willis: Schedule VI drug violations, driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 22/49Jada Blackley Jada Blackley: Falsification of drug test result, schedule VI drug violations, schedule I drug violations Show Caption Hide Caption 23/49Jared Ellison Jared Ellison: Violation of parole Show Caption Hide Caption 24/49Jarvis Folks Jarvis Folks: Schedule I drug violations, schedule II drug violations, unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon Show Caption Hide Caption 25/49Jazmine Carter Jazmine Carter: Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 26/49Jermaine Greer Jermaine Greer: Assault, vandalism, resisting stop/arrest, ex parte order of protection Show Caption Hide Caption 27/49Jocelyn Pruitt Jocelyn Pruitt: Aggravated assault, retaliation for past action, simple domestic assault, resisting stop/arrest Show Caption Hide Caption 28/49Jordan Walker Jordan Walker: Schedule VI drug violations, unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon Show Caption Hide Caption 29/49Joseph Mitchelson Joseph Mitchelson: Driving under the influence Show Caption Hide Caption 30/49Kejuan Thomas Kejuan Thomas: Schedule VI drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia, unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon Show Caption Hide Caption 31/49Latayna Blackwell Latayna Blackwell: Aggravated assault, violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption 32/49Leigh Nolen Leigh Nolen: Fabricate/tamper/destroy evidence, possession of methamphetamine Show Caption Hide Caption 33/49Levertis Gardner Levertis Gardner: Schedule I drug violations, driving while unlicensed Show Caption Hide Caption 34/49Loronzo Bowers Loronzo Bowers: Violation of community corrections Show Caption Hide Caption 35/49Louis Artis Louis Artis: Possession of handgun while under the influence Show Caption Hide Caption 36/49Mahummed Pirtle Mahummed Pirtle: Schedule VI drug violations, firearm used in dangerous felony, evading arrest, driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 37/49Marico Wade Marico Wade: False imprisonment, aggravated assault, simple domestic assault, aggravated burglary, interfere with emergency call Show Caption Hide Caption 38/49Martina Chatman Martina Chatman: Violation of probation, failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 39/49Nadia Rogers Nadia Rogers: Driving on revoked/suspended license, violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption 40/49Perrie Glenn Perrie Glenn: Simple domestic assault Show Caption Hide Caption 41/49Ronald Hill Ronald Hill: Schedule VI drug violations, schedule I drug violations Show Caption Hide Caption 42/49Starlet Patterson Starlet Patterson: Shoplifting/theft of property Show Caption Hide Caption 43/49Steven Semedo Steven Semedo: Violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption 44/49Tanautica Maxwell Tanautica Maxwell: Vandalism Show Caption Hide Caption 45/49Tocia Cobb Tocia Cobb: Criminal trespass Show Caption Hide Caption 46/49Tommy Cox Tommy Cox: Violation of probation, violation of community corrections Show Caption Hide Caption 47/49Tommy Robinson Tommy Robinson: Open container law Show Caption Hide Caption 48/49Wayne Hollimon Wayne Hollimon: Simple domestic assault Show Caption Hide Caption 49/49Wendell Vincent Wendell Vincent: Possession of methamphetamine Show Caption Hide Caption The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 06/11/21 and 7 a.m. on 06/14/21. Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt. Categories: Mugshots Share this...FacebookTwitter