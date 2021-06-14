Mugshots : Madison County : 06/11/21 – 06/14/21

1/49 Jakob Tweedlie Jakob Tweedlie: Failure to comply

2/49 Alvie Pride Alvie Pride: Failure to appear, violation of community corrections

3/49 Andrew Calhoun Andrew Calhoun: Unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon

4/49 Andrew Taylor Andrew Taylor: Unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon

5/49 Angel Barnes Angel Barnes: Violation of community corrections



6/49 Angela Campbell Angela Campbell: Violation of community corrections, contraband in penal institution

7/49 Antonio Forrest Antonio Forrest: Simple domestic assault, violation of probation, failure to appear

8/49 Barbara Eubanks Barbara Eubanks: Failure to appear

9/49 Barry Williams Barry Williams: Driving under the influence, failure to maintain lane, violation of implied consent law

10/49 Benjamin Gutowski Benjamin Gutowski: Unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon, driving under the influence, violation of implied consent law



11/49 Brittanie McClain Brittanie McClain: Failure to appear

12/49 Camron Cole Camron Cole: Vandalism

13/49 Christopher Barren Christopher Barren: Criminal trespass

14/49 Christopher Latham Christopher Latham: Violation of community corrections, failure to appear

15/49 Christopher Lipford Christopher Lipford: Simple domestic assault



16/49 Chronica Greer Chronica Greer: Assault, resisting stop/arrest

17/49 Clarence Johnson Clarence Johnson: Failure to appear

18/49 Cordarrius Woods Cordarrius Woods: Violation of community corrections, failure to appear

19/49 Cortney Harrington Cortney Harrington: Simple domestic assault

20/49 Dakota Smith Dakota Smith: Violation of probation



21/49 Denniscoy Willis Denniscoy Willis: Schedule VI drug violations, driving on revoked/suspended license

22/49 Jada Blackley Jada Blackley: Falsification of drug test result, schedule VI drug violations, schedule I drug violations

23/49 Jared Ellison Jared Ellison: Violation of parole

24/49 Jarvis Folks Jarvis Folks: Schedule I drug violations, schedule II drug violations, unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon

25/49 Jazmine Carter Jazmine Carter: Failure to appear



26/49 Jermaine Greer Jermaine Greer: Assault, vandalism, resisting stop/arrest, ex parte order of protection

27/49 Jocelyn Pruitt Jocelyn Pruitt: Aggravated assault, retaliation for past action, simple domestic assault, resisting stop/arrest

28/49 Jordan Walker Jordan Walker: Schedule VI drug violations, unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon

29/49 Joseph Mitchelson Joseph Mitchelson: Driving under the influence

30/49 Kejuan Thomas Kejuan Thomas: Schedule VI drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia, unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon



31/49 Latayna Blackwell Latayna Blackwell: Aggravated assault, violation of probation

32/49 Leigh Nolen Leigh Nolen: Fabricate/tamper/destroy evidence, possession of methamphetamine

33/49 Levertis Gardner Levertis Gardner: Schedule I drug violations, driving while unlicensed

34/49 Loronzo Bowers Loronzo Bowers: Violation of community corrections

35/49 Louis Artis Louis Artis: Possession of handgun while under the influence



36/49 Mahummed Pirtle Mahummed Pirtle: Schedule VI drug violations, firearm used in dangerous felony, evading arrest, driving on revoked/suspended license

37/49 Marico Wade Marico Wade: False imprisonment, aggravated assault, simple domestic assault, aggravated burglary, interfere with emergency call

38/49 Martina Chatman Martina Chatman: Violation of probation, failure to appear

39/49 Nadia Rogers Nadia Rogers: Driving on revoked/suspended license, violation of probation

40/49 Perrie Glenn Perrie Glenn: Simple domestic assault



41/49 Ronald Hill Ronald Hill: Schedule VI drug violations, schedule I drug violations

42/49 Starlet Patterson Starlet Patterson: Shoplifting/theft of property

43/49 Steven Semedo Steven Semedo: Violation of probation

44/49 Tanautica Maxwell Tanautica Maxwell: Vandalism

45/49 Tocia Cobb Tocia Cobb: Criminal trespass



46/49 Tommy Cox Tommy Cox: Violation of probation, violation of community corrections

47/49 Tommy Robinson Tommy Robinson: Open container law

48/49 Wayne Hollimon Wayne Hollimon: Simple domestic assault

49/49 Wendell Vincent Wendell Vincent: Possession of methamphetamine



































































































The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 06/11/21 and 7 a.m. on 06/14/21.

Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.