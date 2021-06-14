Shiloh National Military Park to host hike Saturday

SHILOH, Tenn. — Shiloh National Military Park has announced a special hike, scheduled for Saturday, June 19.

The ranger-led hike “Crittenden Pushes the Center” will start at 10 a.m. at Tour Stop 2, according to a news release. The hike will last until around noon and is two miles long, with moderate terrain and passing through woods and crossing small streams, the release says.

Participants are asked to wear appropriate clothes and shoes for the weather, and insect repellent and water are recommended.

Pre-registration is required to participate.

To register, call the visitor center at (731) 689-5696.

For more information on the hike or other events, go to Shiloh National Military Park’s website, Facebook page, or Twitter.