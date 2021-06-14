Suspect in Camden hospital bomb threat identified as former employee

CAMDEN, Tenn. — Camden police have confirmed a suspect in a May bomb threat is now in custody.

Investigators say Carlin Bush, 30, was arrested Saturday after a bomb threat was called in to Camden General Hospital on May 29.

Police say the threat was reported around 7:55 a.m., and the hospital was evacuated. The Tennessee Highway Patrol responded with bomb detection K-9s to clear the building, according to a news release.

No device was located on the property, and investigators determined the threat was a hoax.

Camden police requested the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation and Department of Safety and Homeland Security assist in the investigation, according to the release.

Investigators were able to track the phone that made the 911 call and identify Bush as the caller, the release says.

Bush, of Martin, is a former Camden General Hospital employee, who resigned from the hospital, according to police.

Police say Bush made the report from a Martin hospital.

Martin police assisted in the investigation and located Bush, who was taken for a forensic evaluation, the releasd esays.

Bush is now charged with one count of false reports – bomb threats.

She was booked into the Benton County Jail on Saturday, June 12.

West Tennessee Healthcare released the following statement about the incident:

Once hospital staff and management were notified of the threat, they took immediate action to evacuate and ensure the safety of the patients and staff. West Tennessee Healthcare and Camden Hospital are so appreciative of the swift action by all agencies and our community partners who assisted the facility in the evacuation and the subsequent investigation.

