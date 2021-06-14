UTM submits proposal for TEST Hub

MARTIN, Tenn. — The University of Tennessee at Martin has submitted a proposal for the Innovation and Product Realization Facility for the 2023 fiscal year, according to a news release.

The proposed facility would move forward as the TEST Hub, or Tennessee Entrepreneurial Science and Technology Hub.

The facility is estimated to be about $17.5 million and 50,000-square-feet.

The facility is a combined effort between UT Martin, the Tennessee Colleges of Applied Technology and Dyersburg State Community College, and would expand workforce and economic development in northwest Tennessee, according to a news release.

The TEST Hub will be on the UT Martin campus and will host educational facilities, entrepreneurial centers and manufacturing workshops in an industrial maker space, the release says.

For more information about the proposed TEST Hub, the Latimer Engineering and Science Building and UT Martin STEM programs, contact Dr. Shadow Robinson at srobin47@utm.edu or call (731) 881-7380.