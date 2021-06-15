Authorities search for escaped federal inmate in Tennessee

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Authorities say a federal inmate, Cecil Corey Haggins, who was imprisoned on drug charges has escaped from a minimum security facility in Tennessee.

The Bureau of Prisons says the FBI, the U.S. Marshals Service and other law enforcement agencies have been informed of the escape from the Federal Correctional Institution Memphis’ satellite camp in Millington, located just north of Memphis.

The satellite camp is a minimum security facility and currently houses 84 male offenders.

Haggins has been sentenced 10 years in federal prison for possession of methamphetamine with the intent to distribute and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking offense.