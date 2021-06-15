Car dealerships see low inventory due to microchip shortage, pandemic

JACKSON, Tenn. — Those who have been shopping for cars may have noticed there doesn’t seem to be a lot of options at the dealerships.

A microchip shortage caused by the pandemic, as well as the pandemic itself, is forcing many car dealerships to struggle to fill their lots with little to no inventory.

Robinson Toyota’s General Manager Joseph Robinson says they are hoping to get those numbers back up.

“Right now the inventory levels aren’t where they used to be prior to COVID, but what we still do is a good needs assessment with the customers,” Robinson said. “Figure out exactly what it is they are looking for.”

Robinson says the demand for cars has not changed. Most cars are selling the day they hit the lot, and sometimes even before, which has made it hard for them to catch up.

“The way it’s working now is that people already have their names on those vehicles before they even hit the lot. For instance, the other day we had about 10 cars come in that day, and seven of those 10 were called for and sold that day,” Robinson said. “Which is why we’re only able to get about three of them out there.”

For those shopping for cars right now, Robinson suggests taking a different approach.

“If you’re looking to get a car right now, I would say be patient. It is a very, it’s an unusual market right now. It won’t remain this way. The vehicles will get back to normal levels, but for right now I would say be patient,” he said.

Robinson says the plant won’t be up and running like it was before the pandemic for another few months. However, he says Toyota has been reviewing their transport system to possibly improve the process and get cars to the lot faster.

“Toyota is a volume store, and it’s a volume brand, so I would see that as soon as they can and production is fully back up, that we should see lots return to what they were prior to the pandemic,” Robinson said.

Robinson hopes to get a higher inventory soon to give his customers more and different options.