Grant to fund new crosswalk, sidewalk at busy Jackson intersection

JACKSON, Tenn. — The City of Jackson has been selected for a grant to improve crosswalks at a busy intersection.

The city says it will receive the Multimodal Access Grant for both crosswalks and crossing signals at North Parkway and North Highland Avenue.

The money will also be used to bring the curb ramp to ADA standards and add 1,300-feet of new sidewalk, according to the city.

“One of the first steps to creating better roads is to provide safer sidewalks and crosswalks for our pedestrians,” said Mayor Scott Conger, “This area has needed attention for a long time, and I’m glad we are able to provide our community with safe pedestrian access.”

The city says this will connect nearby apartment complexes with the health department, retail stores and more.