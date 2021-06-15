Jackson Exchange Club hosts luncheon for pageant contestants

JACKSON, Tenn. — Contestants for a local pageant gathered again on Tuesday.

1/3

2/3

3/3





The Miss Tennessee Volunteer Scholarship Pageant contestants gathered for another luncheon, this time hosted by the Jackson Exchange Club at the DoubleTree Hotel in Jackson.

They shared a little about themselves, including their names, platform, and talents.

“This is to support the Miss Tennessee Volunteer Pageant, and I am very honored to be here and to be a part of it and to get to represent my hometown of Jackson,” said Miss Jackson Rachael Friedrich. “I’m very proud that we’re getting to have the pageant here in Jackson this year.”

The 36 contestants will attend one more luncheon Wednesday before the preliminary competition begins.

The event will last Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday evenings before the winner is crowned Saturday night.