Jackson gets public input for year-long bicentennial celebration

JACKSON, Tenn. — In August of 1821, Madison County was named for President James Madison. And the next November, the City of Alexandria’s name was changed to Jackson, for President Andrew Jackson. Now, fast forward to 2021: the city and county are preparing for their largest birthday celebration yet.

Judy Renshaw is a part of the Jackson-Madison County Bicentennial Celebration Committee.

“We want this to be an event for everybody that reflects our culture, that reflects the people we have here,” Renshaw said. “It’s all inclusive, so we just want everybody to feel a part of it.”

They want you to start thinking about the best parts of Jackson, whether it’s downtown, the famous rockabilly music, or the time you’ve spent with friends and family.

“We want everybody to be so proud of this celebration, and to be able to reflect back on their heritage and their history, be able to remember those people in their lives that made a difference not only in their lives, but in the community itself,” said Renshaw.

Over the next several weeks, you’ll find members of the committee around the city, asking you what makes Jackson home, and how they can make this bicentennial celebration special.

“We have three questions that we’re asking people to think about,” Renshaw said. “What do you want to remember? How can we leave a legacy for tomorrow? What Can we celebrate today?”

Tuesday, the committee was at Jackson City Hall, where several people came by to reflect on the history of Jackson and Madison County, and give their input on the different events the city and county should have.

“We’re going to find a location in east Jackson where we can gather and get input from anybody who wants to share ideas,” Renshaw said. “Then I think one of the other locations will be in North Jackson that people can come out, and we can make it convenient for them and share what they would like to see during the bicentennial.”

The bicentennial celebration committee has a Facebook page set up, and will be launching a website in the near future, where you can also leave input.

