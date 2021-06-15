Jury finds man guilty in 2017 mass shooting at armory

HAYWOOD COUNTY, Tenn. — A jury has found Keyandre Benson guilty in the mass shooting at a Brownsville armory in 2017.

The shooting took place on Jan. 27, 2017, at the National Guard Armory in Brownsville, according to a news release from District Attorney General Frederick H. Agee.

The release says the Haywood County jury found Benson guilty of:

Attempted voluntary manslaughter

Employing a firearm during the commission of a dangerous felony

Reckless aggravated assault

Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon

The district attorney says Benson was convicted of 14 felony counts, which can carry a maximum sentence of 62 years.

The district attorney says they will be seeking a maximum sentence, saying in part:

“Because of his lack of respect for the Community and the Criminal Justice System my office will be asking Circuit Court Judge Clayburn Peeples for the maximum sentence.”

The shooting left multiple people injured at what was supposed to be a homecoming party for Haywood High School.

