New exotic pet store opens in Jackson

JACKSON, Tenn. — A new exotic store has made its way to the Hub City.

1/6

2/6

3/6

4/6

5/6



6/6











Birdytown Exotics held its grand opening on Tuesday, bringing a variety of birds, geckos, bearded dragons, hermit crabs, snakes, hamster and the supplies to go with them.

Store owner Dustin Bickertaff says it was his dream since he was a child to own a store like this.

He says he hopes he can bring love and education for exotic animals to the Jackson community.

Bickertaff says even if someone does not buy an animal at the store, they are welcome to come and take a look around.