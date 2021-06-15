Prefect Weather Through Thursday! Hot & Humid Friday & Rain Chances this Weekend

Tuesday Evening Forecast Update

Tuesday Evening Forecast for June 14th:

Sunny, low humidity with a nice breeze this evening in West TN! The weather doesn’t get much better then this and will remain perfect through Thursday. It will get hotter and more humid on Friday but we should stay dry until the weekend. Some rain and weak storm chances could return this weekend. The forecast is very complicated as we could be impacted by a tropical system coming up from The Gulf of Mexico and a cold front both merging over the Mid South on Saturday. There is a 40% chance for that cluster of storms to become a tropical system in the next 48 hours and a 80% chance to form in the next 5 days. We will have the latest and most up to date forecast for your Father’s Day Weekend right here.

TONIGHT:

Clear skies will remain tonight in West Tennessee and the humidity will be much lower then over the weekend allowing temperatures to fall into the low 60s instead of the 70s. Winds will be calm most of the night. Tonight will be a perfect night to open up those windows and turn the AC off.

WEDNESDAY & THURSDAY:

Sunny skies are expected to stick around for most of the work week. The winds will continue to come out of the north keeping the humidity down some and much lower then it was over the weekend. It will not be as hot as well with highs only reaching the mid to upper 80s, but skies should remain dominated by sunshine. It will be much cooler at night with overnight lows falling into the low to mid 60s.

FRIDAY:

The winds will begin to change direction and come out of the south on Friday. That will increase the temperature as well as increasing the humidity. Highs will make it back into the 90s on Friday and the heat index will be back close to 100° again. We will see a few more clouds in Friday then most of the work week, but they will do little to tame the heat coming in. A few late showers cannot be ruled out on Friday night.

THIS WEEKEND:

Long term forecast models are suggesting a tropical storm system could form this week in the Gulf of Mexico and drift northward this week. The system could reach the gulf coast on Friday and bring shower and storm chances to West Tennessee over the weekend. Some of the models are also showing a cold front coming on for the weekend as well. So we are expecting more cloud cover this weekend, and off and on shower chances. Highs will drop to the mid to upper 80s depending on if the tropical moisture or the cold front reach us first. The forecast is a bit tricky this weekend and we will be monitoring the situation closely this week in the Storm Team Weather Center.

FINAL THOUGHT:

Not only are we now officially in tropical storm season, we are still in the middle of our severe weather season. So you need to stay weather aware to changing weather patterns and monitor the forecasts closely. We got you covered in the WBBJ 7 Storm Team Weather Center as always.

Storm Team Chief Meteorologist

Joel Barnes

